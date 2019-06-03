According to a news release, Pierce County deputies responded to a domestic incident at 7:30 p.m. June 2 in the town of Ellsworth. When they arrived at the intersection of 677th Street and 410th Avenue, an officer saw the reported suspect vehicle, a 2008 Saturn Vue, heading south on 677th Street.

When the officer stopped in an attempt to speak with the driver, the suspect's vehicle was quickly heading toward the fully marked patrol vehicle. The officer exited the squad just before the Saturn crashed into the patrol vehicle. The impact pushed the squad across the roadway, where it rolled over into the south ditch.

The Saturn, driven by 39-year-old Luke Anderson, of Ellsworth, crossed the road into an open field. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and in relation to the domestic abuse incident.

The officer was not injured; however, Ellsworth Ambulance Service transported Anderson to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries. He was later transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Ellsworth Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.