Ellsworth man injured, arrested at crash scene on Highway 65

The silver Dodge vehicle was reported by Ellsworth Police Department to have smoke and flames coming from the hood at 11:30 a.m. while in the ditch along Highway 65 near Crosstown Road in Ellsworth.

No other occupants were reported to be inside the vehicle.

Ellsworth Fire Department responded moments after smoke was reportedly coming from the vehicle. Murray was transported to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin by Ellsworth Ambulance where he was medically cleared and transported back to Ellsworth.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, Murray will appear in court Aug.19 at 9 a.m.