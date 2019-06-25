Minn. woman airlifted after Pierce County motorcycle crash
A Stillwater woman was airlifted Saturday from the scene of a motorcycle crash in Pierce County.
Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded at 10:19 a.m. June 22 to Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the town of Oak Grove for a report of a motorcycle that struck a deer. The driver and passenger were thrown from the bike, a 2015 Indian Chief Classic.
The passenger, 59-year-old Gwynne Thompson Witte, was flown by LifeLink III to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The driver, 54-year-old Stillwater resident David Bender, was treated at the scene.
Prescott police, River Falls Area Ambulance and Prescott firefighters assisted deputies at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.