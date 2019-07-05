Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bear vs. vehicle crash sends Beldenville woman to hospital

    By Rachel Helgeson on Jul 5, 2019 at 2:42 p.m.

    A one-vehicle collision with a bear in the roadway sent a passenger to the hospital with undetermined injuries June 29 in Trimbelle township, according to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release.

    John Worsing, 68, Beldenville, was driving the 2007 Lexus vehicle with passenger Ladonna Worsing, 66, Beldenville, northbound on County Road J west of 790th Street and struck the bear at 9:35 p.m.

    Ladonna was transported by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn.

    Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentspierce county sheriffBear
    Rachel Helgeson

    Rachel Helgeson

    rhelgeson@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7864
    randomness