Bear vs. vehicle crash sends Beldenville woman to hospital

John Worsing, 68, Beldenville, was driving the 2007 Lexus vehicle with passenger Ladonna Worsing, 66, Beldenville, northbound on County Road J west of 790th Street and struck the bear at 9:35 p.m.

Ladonna was transported by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.