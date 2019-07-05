20-year-old male ejected in car crash

The man, identified as Hunter Kern of Bay City, was airlifted by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn with undetermined injuries, according to a news release from Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Kern was traveling eastbound on County Road V near 590th Street in Hartland Township in a 2014 Ford Fusion when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the south ditch, striking a driveway embankment. The vehicle overturned several times before Kern was ejected.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth Ambulance Service and Life Link Helicopter Service.