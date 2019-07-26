The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office was called around 4:50 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person who had fallen off a boat into the Mississippi River near Lake City. A passenger on the boat saw the person go into the water but did not see them resurface.

The person who went into the water was not wearing a personal floatation device, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

No identifying information about the person has been released by the sheriff's office.

Emergency responders with the Lake City Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Winona County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office Thursday in the search, which ended at sunset.

Crews resumed searching this morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.