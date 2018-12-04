• A student was issued a truancy citation by mail at 2:13 p.m. Nov. 29 upon being informed that the student had missed four unexcused days at the high school.

Suspicions

• A woman reported to police at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 27 at 271 E. Summit Ave. a man carrying a backpack in the lower parking lot in an SUV. She said the man sells drugs, though she didn't see any drugs or activity. She told police she heard of him selling drugs from other people in the building. Police checked all vehicles in the lot; no one was located.

• A resident in the 800 block of North Grant Street reported all the cabinet doors open at 4:17 p.m. Nov. 28 when they got home. The house was checked; all appeared OK.

Nowhere to go

• Police found a man going through a dumpster at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 29 at 456 W. Main St. He told police he was looking for burgers or some other food as he knows gas stations throw away extra food. He told police he had a place to stay that night. He was told to not go through the dumpsters anymore.

• Police were informed at 9:33 p.m. Dec. 2 that a man had been in the bathroom at the laundromat (137 N. Chestnut St.) for over an hour. Upon contact, the man said he was sick and that he did have a place to stay. He said he has been "couch hopping." He was told he couldn't stay in the laundromat overnight and that if he didn't have a place to stay, to come to the police station so a place could be found for him.

Welfare check

• Police were dispatched at 7:18 p.m. Nov. 27 to a home in the 300 block of North Grant Street for a possibly suicidal male. While at the residence, police discovered damage to a bedroom door and closet, allegedly caused by the male kicking the door. Northwest Connections spoke to the man and felt there was no need for a safety plan after he told police he was not suicidal. He was warned for property damage. The boy's father called police at 8:02 a.m. Nov. 30 and said he hasn't seen his son in three days. He was worried who he might be hanging out with. His father entered him as a juvenile runaway/missing person at 9:24 a.m. Nov. 30.

• A woman called police about a possible walking domestic at 2:05 p.m. Dec. 1 near Sunset Lane and Terrance Avenue. A man was located there, and said he was sick of being in his house and was trying to leave. He said he was feeling good, but that people in town don't want him there, that people are driving by and yelling at him. He didn't appear intoxicated, but police could smell alcohol on him. He told police he took a shot at 10:30 a.m. and hasn't been taking his medication. A woman told police his coat pockets were ripped because she was trying to keep him from leaving without knowing where he was going in the cold weather. She told police he is in the middle of mental health breakdown and has been declining. She said he's been hearing voices and unplugging electronic devices due to noise. She was told to call police if his condition worsened.

Abandoned vehicle

Police found a vehicle parked halfway up Dar Street in the middle of the road with no hazard lights at 2:43 a.m. Dec. 2. The owner could not be reached on the phone or at the residence, so police requested the vehicle be towed by Melstrom's.