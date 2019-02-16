Ellsworth police: Snowy roads cause multiple accidents

• Police assisted several cars that could not make it up the Piety Street hill at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 6. Public Works arrived and heavily sanded the street.

• Police responded at 4:34 p.m. Feb. 6 to a minor two-vehicle crash between Abigail Matzek, 36, Ellsworth, and Christopher Meyer, 40, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., in the 500 block of Burton Circle. Matzek said she was backing out of her driveway and slid into Meyer's parked truck. Matzek's truck sustained minor damage to the right rear tail light, while Meyer's driver's door had minor damage.

• Danielle Chilson, 22, Mondovi, was traveling north on Morse Street at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 8 when a vehicle driven by Christopher Knudtson, 47, Prescott, exited the Creamery's parking lot and struck Chilson's passenger side. Knudtson said he couldn't see her vehicle due to a high snowbank. Melstrom's was contacted to tow Chilson's vehicle. Later at 4:28 p.m., Knudtson was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

• A vehicle driven by Joshua Coburn, 25, Ellsworth, crashed into a guard rail on the West Hill at 12:06 p.m. Feb. 10.

• A vehicle driven by Carl Huhn, 22, Galesville, slid into the ditch at 2:57 p.m. Feb. 10 at Crosstown Road and North Maple Street. A friend came to assist in removing the vehicle.

• A vehicle driven by Tomiloba Ogundipe, 26, Dekalb, Ill., slid into the ditch at 4:06 p.m. Feb. 10 at Crosstown Road just east of Highway 65. The driver requested a local tow company pull the vehicle out.

Verbal dispute

A flower delivery truck driver called police at 2:56 p.m. Feb. 8 when a man who was allegedly parked, partially blocking his designated spot used foul language when asked to move, in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street. The suspect was gone upon police arrival.

Snowmobile fire

Police were called to assist at a snowmobile fire at 4:24 p.m. Feb. 10 at 924 N. Grant St. A fire extinguisher was used to put the fire out.

Welfare checks

• A clinic health worker called police at 11:56 a.m. Feb. 4 requesting a welfare check on an Ellsworth man who had come into the clinic for frostbite/exposure issues the previous week. Police made contact with someone about the man, who told them she was in the process of getting the man help at another hospital.

• Brandon L. Walker, 32, Ellsworth, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Feb. 8 while walking at 570th Avenue and 670th Street at the request of a Pierce County deputy. He refused to talk to police and tried to keep walking.