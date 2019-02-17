Town of River Falls burglary

A burglary was reported at 4:16 p.m. Feb. 4 at W10218 570th Ave. in the town of River Falls.

Neighbor's concern draws rebuke from resident

A River Falls caller reported a concern Feb. 6 after noticing there wasn't much discernible activity at her neighbor's house, where the driveway was not plowed and there was no sign of people coming or going. Deputies visited the neighbor, who said she was upset with being bothered and that she can take care of herself. She gave officers a phone number to call for any future contacts.

Video game mishap leads to officer visit

Deputies responded to a possible domestic disturbance Feb. 6 at N8034 920th St. in River Falls. A man and woman at the home were spoken to, but no domestic occurred. It was determined a dog there broke an Xbox, so the man threw the console against a wall.

Arrests

• Deputies responded at 12:13 p.m. Jan. 28 to a domestic disturbance at N1817 785th St. in Hager City. An Ellsworth man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and a probation hold.

• Deputies arrested a Spring Valley man for a warrant Feb. 3 at W1173 Maryann St.

Snowmobile complaints

• Snowmobile complaints were reported Jan. 28 at 865 Helen St. and 475 Monroe St. in Prescott. An ATV complaint was received the same day at Chestnut and Walnut streets in Prescott.

• Tickets were issued Jan. 28 for people driving snowmobiles on closed trails at N160 835th St. in Hager City.

Drug complaint in Bay City

A complainant reported possible drug sales Feb. 2 at a Bay City home. Deputies checked, but saw no activity. Possible suspects and their vehicles were identified.

Intoxicated pedestrian in Hager City

Deputies tried making contact with a drunk man walking on the wrong side of the road at 11:52 p.m. Feb. 2 on County Road VV in Hager City. The man refused to stop and continued on into a bar. Officers spoke with him there and gave him a warning.

Traffic troubles

• A caller at W6915 County Road N in Beldenville reported Feb. 4 her trees were damaged from a crash there the previous night.

• A semi-trailer got stuck on the road due to a snowstorm at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 5 at Highway 10 and 322nd Avenue in Maiden Rock. A second semi then got stuck in the same area. A tow truck was called to move the semis.

• A vehicle slid into a ditch Feb. 6 at 790th Street and Highway 29 in River Falls. The driver, a Baldwin man, was arrested on suspicion of criminal operating after revocation and a parole hold.

Miscellaneous

• A theft-by-swindle scam was reported Jan. 28 at a Hager City home. The complainant was victimized by the incident.

• A ceaseless horn was reported sounding at 11:25 p.m. Jan. 29 at a home on 1302nd Street in Prescott. Deputies checked the scene and concluded the extreme cold likely caused a horn malfunction. No suspicious activity.

• Officers were called Jan. 30 to a Highway 10 property in Ellsworth for reports of multiple people attempting to take a skid loader. No people were found.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Emily T. Evavold, 17, River Falls, crashed into a ditch at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 2 on 950th St. in the town of River Falls. Neither she nor a passenger, Madeline J. Peters, 17, River Falls, was injured.

• Vehicle driven by Nathan J. Sennett, 19, River Falls, crashed into trees on the side of the road at 6:34 p.m. Feb. 2 on Highway 29 in the town of Martell. He was not injured.

• Vehicle driven by Kathy J. Deusterman, 31, River Falls, crashed into a ditch and struck trees at 12:34 a.m. Feb. 4 on County Road N in the town of Martell. She was not injured.

• Vehicle driven by Miguel A. Abrego-Carrillo, 18, Coon Rapids, Minn., crashed into a ditch at 8:28 p.m. Feb. 3 on Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove. He was not injured.

• Vehicle driven by Cory A. Kim, 18, Prescott, crashed and rolled at 10:36 p.m. Feb. 3 on County Road F in the town of Clifton. He was not injured, but was ticketed for a registration violation.

• Vehicle driven by Ashley J. Christiansen, 26, Hager City, crashed into a ditch at 6:20 a.m. Feb. 4 at Highway 63 and County Road Y in the town of Martell. She was not injured.

• Vehicle driven by Tricia S. McNair, 41 Inver Grove Heights, Minn., crashed into a guardrail at 8:27 p.m. Feb. 6 at Highway 72 and County Road BB in the town of El Paso. She was not injured.

• Vehicle driven by Julie C. Gore, 48, Ellsworth, drove into a ditch, struck an embankment and went airborne before crashing into a driveway at 6:08 p.m. Feb. 4 on Highway 65 in the town of River Falls. She sustained possible injuries. Gore was cited for operating under the influence of medication.

• Vehicle driven by Nancy L. Johnson, 67, Hager City, missed its turn into the Bendilly's parking lot and crashed into a ditch at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 5 on Highway 63 in the town of Trenton. She was not injured.

• Vehicles driven by Jacob W. Rachuy, 25, Hastings, Minn., and Russell L. Rutkauskas, 33, Eagan, Minn,. crashed while Rachuy was attempting a passing maneuver at 8:18 a.m. Feb. 8 on Highway 35 in the town of Clifton. Neither driver was injured.