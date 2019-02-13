Ann Marie Ratliff, 36, was charged along with Nicholas Luke Bard, 27, Ellsworth, with felony using a child to manufacture/distribute/deliver drugs as party to a crime for attempting to involve teenagers known to Ratliff in the sale of marijuana after a mother discovered messages between Ratliff and her 14-year-old son concerning the price of a bag of weed, according to a criminal complaint.

On Jan. 24 in Pierce County, court records show, Bard was charged with felony possession of THC with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ratliff is scheduled to make her next court appearance March 8.

According to the complaint:

After learning of the conversation between Ratliff and a 14-year-old friend of her son, River Falls police went to Ratliff's residence and found approximately 20 grams of marijuana and a gold metal pipe. Ratliff initially told police she didn't know the drugs were there and said her son may have put them in her suitcase.

Conversations found on Ratliff's phone between her and Bard suggest they wanted minors to sell drugs for them.

One conversation read:

"Nick: What did you son come up with, for the green.

Ann: He hasn't yet. It's still chilling in our room cuz I did't want him taking it to school with him. I think he has a couple people that want to pick up but we gotta coordinate getting it to river falls.

Nick: Lol ok well when that gone let me know I want to se how much he gets that small amount."

Ratliff denied purchasing drugs from Bard or that he wanted her help in selling drugs, but later told police Bard suggested "the boys sell through the high school" once she learned authorities extensively searched her phone.

Police arrested Bard as he exited his Ellsworth home Dec. 14, 2018, carrying a canister that contained approximately 176 grams of marijuana.

Bard was on active parole for third-degree sexual assault, felony theft from a corpse and was registered as a sex offender at the time and had prior convictions for criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to dwelling, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

The felony child distribution charge carries a maximum sentence of 12 years, six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. Ratliff's misdemeanor possession charge is punishable by up to six months jail time and a $1,000 fine.