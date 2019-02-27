Pierce County Sheriff's Office report: Arrests, accidents

• Robert J. Vodnik, 62, River Falls, was cited and arrested at 1:46 a.m. Feb. 16 at 862nd Street and Highway 29 in River Falls for operating while intoxicated (OWI) after being stopped for operating left of center, failure to dim high beam lights and speeding.

• A vehicle was running idle on the roadside and the driver was found sleeping. The driver, Jason A. L. Conrad, 25, River Falls, was arrested at 6:46 a.m. Feb. 16 at county roads F and M near Prescott on an active Dunn County. He also had a suspended driving status. He was cited for operating without a valid license and transported to the Dunn County line to be turned over to Dunn County.

• A male was located at 8:44 a.m. Feb. 16 at N8262 Highway 63 near Spring Valley after officers responded to a contempt of court warrant. Police transported the male to jail.

• After responding to a vehicle in the ditch at 11:02 p.m. Feb. 16 at County Road K and Highway 35 in Hager City, officers arrested Tyler J. Levercom, 30, Lonsdale, Minn., on suspicion of OWI-first and resisting arrest, He was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed.

• Bryan J. Pope, 39, Mesa, Ariz., was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Feb. 17 at N1620 County Road VV in Hager City. An officer was called for a disorderly intoxicated subject. Pope was arrested on suspicion of OWI-first, felony possession of THC and resisting an officer.

• After allegedly violating felony bond conditions, Jeremy R. Wildeman, 42, Ellsworth, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Feb. 17 at N3860 County Road D in Ellsworth. The female at the scene left with family prior to the officer's arrival. Numerous attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, but she contacted police later and provided her statement. A domestic disorderly conduct charge was added and a 72 hour no-contact order put in place.

• Deputies located a vehicle crossing the centerline at 1:34 p.m. Feb. 17 at Highway 10 and 530th Avenue in Hager City. Upon contact, the driver Cesar Pena-Sanchez, 57, Ellsworth, smelled of intoxicants and was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second and for operating without a valid license 3+.

• Adam M. Riley, 41, Prescott, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery at 9:05 p.m. Feb. 17 on Highway 10 in Prescott after officers responded to a physical domestic report. He had left prior to deputies' arrival but was later located and transported to jail.

• After a vehicle was stopped for expired tags at 9:04 p.m. Feb. 19 at at 250th Avenue and County Road P in Elmwood, Jordan A. Ihle, 37, Hudson, was cited for operating without a valid license-first and the passenger was arrested on a full extradition warrant.

• A complainant called about a driver who may be under the influence of an intoxicant and had slid into the ditch at 690th Avenue and 950th Street in River Falls. The driver, Michael L. Winberg, 49, River Falls, was arrested and cited for OWI at 3:58 p.m. Feb. 20.

• After responding to a one-vehicle crash at County Road O and Highway 35 in Hager City called in by a towing company, officers arrested Christian R. Oleary, 68, Hager City, at 2:31 a.m. Feb. 21 on suspicion of OWI-first; he was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.

• Steven P. Mertz, 49, Woodbury, Minn., was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Feb. 21 on suspicion of operating a snowmobile while intoxicated at 580th Avenue and 670th Street in Ellsworth.

• A driver was arrested for OWI-first at 8:14 p.m. Feb. 23 after a vehicle went in the ditch at Highway 65 and 610th Avenue in Beldenville.

• Ernest D. Williams, 35, Menomonie, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Feb. 25 on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property at 620 Main St. in Plum City.

Vehicles versus ditches

Nearly 70 vehicles were reported Feb. 15-25 for sliding into the ditch or getting stuck in snow drifts covering roadways.

Accidents

• A two-vehicle crash occurred at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 20 at 790th Avenue and County Road O in Spring Valley. Mutual aide was requested from Spring Valley Police Department.

• At 8:57 a.m. Feb. 12, a semi tractor trailer driven by Gary L. Lindsey, 51, Becker, Minn., was traveling southbound on Highway 63 and stopped in the lane of traffic to make a left turn into N3470 Highway 63 at Hager City Glass. A vehicle driven by Travis G. Hanson, 28, Ellsworth, behind the semi didn't see the semi's turn signal or realize it had stopped until it was too late and slid on the road after braking. The vehicle collided with the rear left corner bar causing damage to the vehicle. The vehicle driven by Hanson was towed due to disabling damage.

• At 2:49 p.m. Feb. 9 a vehicle traveling eastbound in the parking lot of Family Dollar in Spring Valley (S412 McKay Ave.) attempted to stop but the brakes locked up and the vehicle struck the building. The vehicle, driven by Dustin A. Macdonald, 36, Elmwood, sustained minor damage to the front.

• A vehicle was making a left turn at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 18 while exiting a driveway and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The vehicle struck another vehicle traveling west on Highway 29 and caused the oncoming vehicle to rest in the south side ditch. The first vehicle sustained functional damage to the right front. The driver of the vehicle, Catherine Seifert, 54, River Falls, was cited for failure to yield right-of-way and failure to control. The second vehicle, driven by Lina Constanz Calderon Osorio, 37, Prescott, sustained disabling damage. Her car was towed.

Citations

• Tara M. Tri, 37, Hager City, was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed after an officer responded at 12:14 p.m. Feb. 16 to W9755 290th Ave., Hager City, for a truck stuck in a snowbank. Tri said she had put her vehicle in the snowbank the night before.

• After failing to stop for an unloading school bus at N8557 County Road P in Spring Valley, Jacqualyne M. Stambaugh, 23, Elmwood, was cited at 6:37 p.m. Feb. 16. The Spring Valley School District called regarding the driver not stopping for a bus with warning flashers on and a visible stop sign.

• Connie L. Johnston, 59, River Falls, was cited at 12:32 p.m. Feb. 19 for failing to stop at a stop sign 2+ at County Road O and Highway 65 in River Falls.

• Patrick D. Sullivan, 37, Bay City, was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine at 7:54 a.m. Feb. 20 at W6298 Main St., Bay City.

• Jill S. English Reid, 47, Hager City, was cited at 5:09 p.m. Feb. 20 after her dog allegedly ran into the street at W7659 161st Ave. Hager City and attacked a neighbor's dog. The neighbor's dog died from its injuries.

• Carson L. Newville II, 36, Baldwin, was cited for operating without a valid license at 6:43 p.m. Feb. 20 after the vehicle slid into the ditch at 110th Street and 850th Avenue in Spring Valley.

• Alan H. Voy, 27, River Falls, was stopped for speeding and cited at 9:47 p.m. Feb. 15 for non-registration of vehicle. He was given 10 days to correct the registration.

Theft

• A male complainant on Feb. 15 reported missing antiques from his residence in River Falls.

• An "attempt to locate" was sent out after a vehicle was stolen at 3:47 p.m. Feb. 17 in St. Croix County.

• Currency and jewelry were reported stolen at 7:31 p.m. Feb. 17 from a residence in Maiden Rock.

Miscellaneous

• A concerned health care provider called in about possible neglect at 5:39 p.m. Feb. 17 concerning a person at a Newman Avenue address in Spring Valley.

• In response to a welfare check at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at Highway 29 address near River Falls a female was transported to Amery Behavioral Health after taking more prescription medication than advised.

• A student was suspended in Plum City at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 22 after school staff and students said the student had made threats over the last two days.