Following his role in the Jan. 16 chase that began in Washington County, Minn., and ended in eastern St. Croix County, Dean Alan Curley made at least two separate phone calls from jail that same day, according to the criminal complaint.

In one of the calls listed, Curley was asked about the charges.

"Just fleeing a peace officer, which is nothing," he allegedly responded. "I had to do what I had to do. That was the best move I have ever did right there."

On Feb. 28, Curley pleaded not guilty to two felony possession with intent to distribute charges — one each for cocaine and methamphetamine — and one misdemeanor paraphernalia charge, according to court records, all of which stem from the Jan. 16 chase.

Initial charging documents noted authorities witnessed Curley throw items from his vehicle, but stated those items were not recovered. On Jan. 28, Curley pleaded not guilty to felony fleeing a peace officer.

Minnesota court records show Curley had two active warrants at the time of his arrest in St. Croix County.

Curley previously was charged after a February 2017 two-state chase along Interstate 94 during which law enforcement observed Curley throw plastic bags out of his vehicle.

Charging documents state Curley told police the baggies he threw from his vehicle during that pursuit contained meth.

The fleeing a peace officer charge was dismissed in that case after he pleaded guilty to possession of meth, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint:

After telling authorities he had "nothing to lose" after his Jan. 16 arrest, Curley said he would have "went down with guns and glory. If I had a gun I would have rather shot it out. I don't give a (expletive). I'm going to prison for ten years at least. What's this little fleeing, 17 months going to have."

He also told authorities he had been "on the run" for a couple weeks and now felt relieved.

"I was pushing dope this time," he told a deputy and said he threw "a little bit of meth" out of his car. "I know how you guys are because of last time."

Near Mile Post 10 on eastbound Interstate 94, a deputy recovered a black bag in the median area that contained two separate bags holding roughly 23 grams of cocaine combined, a bag with approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine as well as various paraphernalia.

A passenger in the vehicle told authorities she witnessed Curley throw a black bag from the vehicle during the pursuit.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years and a $100,000 fine for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and 15 years and a $50,000 fine for felony possession with intent to distribute meth charge. Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in prison and a $500 fine. Curley has his final pretrial scheduled for April 29.