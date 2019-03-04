Three children, ages 16, 13 and 12, arrived at the store on snowmobiles and tried robbing the clerk at knifepoint, according to the sheriff's office.

"A citizen intervened and disrupted the robbery attempt," the release states.

Sheriff Brent Waak said the three juveniles were apprehended and taken into custody. The 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile facility in Eau Claire, while the other two were released to guardians.

The investigation, involving both the sheriff's department and Luck police, remains active.