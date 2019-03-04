The Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver, 36-year-old Lazeric L. Bloodsaw, was arrested on suspicion of operating unde the influence with a child under 16 in the vehicle.

The incident occurred at 4:08 p.m. Sunday, March 3, when troopers responded to a Dunn County driving complaint and a crash at mile marker 44 in westbound Interstate 94 traffic.

A trooper arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a pickup truck. The vehicle matched one that had been witnessed driving aggressively, speeding and cutting off other drivers.

The trooper spoke with the driver, Bloodsaw, who allegedly smelled of marijuana and admitted to smoking pot five hours earlier. A joint was found inside the vehicle.

Troopers said no one, including the child — placed into custody of St. Croix County Human Services — was injured in the crash.

Dunn County records show Bloodsaw was cited Monday for unsafe lane deviation.