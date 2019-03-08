Court records show Jared Allan Wang had his cash bond set at $10,000 March 4 after he allegedly followed a woman known to him home, kicked in her door, carried her to his truck and drove her back to his house where he kept her and told her he would kill her, then himself.

Wang was arrested March 2 and charged with felony burglary involving battery, felony substantial battery domestic abuse and felony false imprisonment along with three misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

His next court date is set for March 8.

According to the complaint:

Following a disagreement the evening of March 2, Wang followed the victim back to her residence, where he kicked in her door, threw her over his shoulder, put her in his truck and drove her back to his residence and carried her inside.

Once inside his house, Wang threw the victim into a wall, breaking her tooth, then sat on her and punched the back of her head repeatedly. Police noted blood smeared throughout the second floor of the home and on the patio door, along with busted walls in the foyer and a bedroom.

Wang held his victim in a bedroom, loaded a shotgun and told her he would kill her, then himself. Police found a shotgun with one shell chambered and two others on the floor. Police also seized three other firearms during their search of the home.

A person close to the victim alerted police after learning of the incident.

The victim told authorities she didn't want to get Wang in trouble and that "he just had a bad day" but also said she heard he had previously had similar encounters with others.

Authorities were told the victim received multiple warning messages from a former acquaintance of Wang's, who didn't report her own abuse because Wang threatened to kill her and her children.

"It seemed as though the women who have been involved with Jared are all aware of each other's abuses," an officer wrote.

The afternoon of March 2, police located Wang at his home. After several attempts to contact him over the phone and a squad car's public address system, Wang came out of his house, where he was arrested and taken to jail. He did not speak to police about the incident, but officers noted blood on his left pant leg and scuffed knuckles.

Wang faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for felony burglary, three years, six months and a $10,000 fine for substantial battery, and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine for false imprisonment.