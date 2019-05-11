Fraud and theft reports

• A complainant stated she received a Facebook message that was a fraud at 4:50 p.m. April 29 at an 870th Street residence near Ellsworth but did not give out any personal information.

• A theft and identity theft were reported at 312 170th Ave. in Hager City at 5:08 p.m. May 1.

• A lawn mower was reported missing from a rental property and an LP heater was broken on Main Street in Plum City at 2:14 p.m. May 2.

• An abandoned trailer found at a business at 2:02 p.m. May 3 at W10516 Highway 10 in Prescott was discovered stolen out of Washington County, Minn. The trailer was returned to the owner.

Juvenile repeat complaints

A father called asking about getting his juvenile child to return home at 5:08 p.m. April 29 at at 750th Street address in Ellsworth but the father requested no further assistance and would call back if needed. Later he called stating the juvenile was still not home. The juvenile was located and the father and the juvenile were interviewed. Children, Youth and Families were contacted and a safety plan was set up for the evening. At 5:39 p.m. May 2, the father called again that his teenage daughter did not return home from school. The juvenile female was located later and was fine remaining at the location for the night. CYF stated they knew about the issue and would be speaking with the family. At 4:58 p.m. May 4, officers returned to the home for the juvenile who has not been returning home at night.

Arrests

• Officers responded to a physical domestic at N4391 130th St. in Plum City at 1:36 p.m. May 2 where a male was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. A 72-hour no contact was enforced.

• The sheriff's department assisted Spring Valley police with a wanted subject at W3018 850th Ave. in Spring Valley at 4:51 p.m. May 2. Deputies witnessed the wanted male run into a residence; he wouldn't come out to law enforcement. The male was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

• At 3 p.m. May 3 at 510th Street and Highway 72 in Ellsworth, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation and later arrested the subject on suspicion of operating motor vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.

• A subject was arrested on suspicion of bail jumping after officers were dispatched for the intoxicated subject walking along the highway at 4:26 p.m. May 3 at 410th Street and Highway 72 in Ellsworth.

• A subject turned himself in to the Pierce County Jail at 6:43 p.m. May 3 at 555 W. Overlook Drive in Ellsworth.

Citations

• A motorcycle was observed traveling 96 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at County Road O and Highway 65 in the town of River Falls at 5:10 p.m. May 3. The driver was stopped and cited for speeding.

• A driver was stopped and warned for speeding at Highway 29 and County Road E in River Falls at 7:48 p.m. May 4. The driver was cited for operating after revocation, alcohol related.

• Officers assisted Ellsworth police with a two-vehicle crash at Beebee and Main streets in Ellsworth at 6:35 p.m. May 5. Both vehicles were determined to have been involved in a driving complaint out in the county before the crash. One male was cited for obstruction for providing a false statement several times.

• A vehicle was stopped for a defective headlamp and muffler that was dragging on the roadway causing sparks to fly, and left of center at county roads J and N in Beldenville at 10:10 p.m. May 5. Driver was cited for operating motor vehicle without adequate muffler and warned for head lamp, no proof of insurance and left of center.

Accidents

• Officers were notified at 4:04 a.m. April 25 that a vehicle driven by an unknown subject had traveled westbound on County Road PP west of County Road P in Rock Elm, left the roadway, entered the south ditch and struck a fence on private property. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. The vehicle came to a rest facing eastbound and the driver fled the scene and was not located. Deputies made several attempts to locate the subject. They could not find a current address or phone number for the registered owner of the vehicle.

• A vehicle driven by Joan H. Odden, 78, Bay City, was backing up from a parking stall on Main Street east of Fourth Street in Bay City at 3:30 p.m. April 25 and struck a second vehicle driven by David J. Hallis, 61, Maplewood, Minn. Neither vehicle was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Brenda H. Berumen, 26, Ellsworth, was traveling southbound on County Road O west of 480th Avenue in Trimbelle and struck two traffic arrow signs in the ditch of the south bound lane at 7:10 a.m. April 26, continuing through the field before coming to a rest in a nearby parking area. The driver stated she fell asleep.

• A vehicle driven by Collin E. Gilles, 37, Ellsworth, struck a deer at 4:16 p.m. April 29 and the vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

• A vehicle driven by April L. Mathias, 42, River Falls, was traveling southbound on County Road F in Clifton and entered into a left-hand curve at 5:30 a.m. April 30. The vehicle went onto the shoulder and slid partially sideways, skidding and sliding across the centerline and into the northbound lane. The front of the first vehicle struck a pickup truck driven by Francis M. Kenow, 49, Prescott, traveling northbound. Neither vehicle was towed.

Miscellaneous

• Four patrons were seen inside a bar after hours at N1689 County Road VV in Hager City at 2:33 a.m. May 4. The subjects were identified and asked to leave. The bartender was warned and advised of closing laws.

• An anonymous complainant reported a blue truck with a partial Minnesota license plate of "966" dumping garbage into recycling containers near Akers Street and Newman Avenue in Spring Valley at 9:53 a.m. May 4. The sheriff's department checked the containers and located several CD cases and an old stroller in the plastics container. The vehicle was unable to be located around the village and the information was passed on to Spring Valley police.

• A grass fire broke out at N4656 1130th St. in Prescott at 3:18 p.m. May 4 to which officers responded.

• A dog bite was reported at W9820 290th Ave. in Hager City at 11:06 a.m. May 5. The dog owner showed proof of rabies vaccination and paperwork was issued regarding the 10-day quarantine.