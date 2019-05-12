Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Alicia A. Dierking, 41, Red Wing, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony forgery - writings or objects charge April 24. The charge resulted from an Oct. 28 incident in Ellsworth.

Tyson J. Elman, 20, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge April 22. The charge stemmed from a March 11 incident in River Falls.

Ka'mare A. Harris, 23, Stillwater, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on disorderly conduct, theft - movable property and two felony misappropriate ID info - obtain money charges April 22. The charges stemmed from an April 19 incident in River Falls.

Zamuel M. Leland, 19, Colfax, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony battery by prisoners charge April 22. The charge stemmed from an April 16 incident in Ellsworth.

Kaylee A. Paulson, 24, Prior Lake, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges April 26. The charges resulted from an April 26 incident in the town of Hartland.

Eric J. Pestorious, 30, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on one count each of criminal trespass to dwelling and theft - movable property and eight misdemeanor bail jumping charges April 23. The charges stemmed from incidents March 6, April 18 and April 20 in River Falls.

Isaac D. Phillips, 21, Elk Mound, posted a $10,000 signature bond on misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and felony possession of methamphetamine charges April 22. The charges resulted from an April 21 incident in Prescott.

Closed cases

Diane M. Baskin, 61, Elmwood, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia and fined $443 April 23. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 3 incident in Elmwood.

A felony child abuse - fail/prevent bodily harm charge against Lillian Brown-Lakes, 78, River Falls, was dismissed April 22 upon completion of a deferred prosecution agreement. The charge resulted from a May 14, 2018 incident in River Falls.

A criminal damage to property charge against Heather M. Hurdt, 33, Hudson, was dismissed April 24 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from an April 1, 2018 incident in Prescott.

Vaughn R. Isker, 28, Somerset, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fine $443 April 23. The charge resulted from a May 14, 2018 incident in River Falls.

Pamela J. Kinneman, 53, Prescott, was sentenced to two years of probation, sentenced to 20 days in jail (time served) with 40 additional days stayed, ordered to pay court costs and perform 100 hours of community service at a sentencing hearing April 22. A deferred judgment of conviction agreement was revoked Jan. 28, stemming from guilty pleas Nov. 6, 2017 on three theft - movable theft charges and one count of criminal trespass to dwelling. The charges stemmed from incidents on and between Jan. 1, 2016 and March 28, 2016 in the town of Oak Grove.

Haley N. Larson, 32, Downing, was convicted of operate without valid license (second within three years) and possession of THC, fined $886 and sentenced to two years of probation April 24. Larson entered into a deferred judgment of conviction agreement on a felony bail jumping charge. Resisting/failing to stop, possession of THC (two) and misdemeanor bail jumping charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Oct. 21, 2017 and Dec. 15, 2018 in the town of Trenton; and Aug. 11 in Spring Valley.

Ryan A. Mullins, 26, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 April 23. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 29 incident in River Falls.

Ryan O. Olson, 40, Rochester, Minn., was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $518 in court costs April 23 upon revocation of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement stemming from a guilty plea to felony possession of methamphetamine (as party to a crime) April 10, 2017. The charge resulted from a May 4, 2016 incident in the town of Trenton.

Jared A. Schutz, 41, Spring Valley, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $277.80 April 24. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 28 incident in Ellsworth.

A knowingly violate TRO or tribal order charge against Terrance A. Spreeman, 71, Prescott, was dismissed April 24. Spreeman is deceased. The charge resulted from a July 1995 charge.

Jeremy F. Wheelock, 41, Lakeville, Minn., was convicted of possess marijuana and fined $277.80 April 22. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 25 incident in Prescott.

Deferred prosecution

Leander J. Gregg, 32, Eau Claire, was convicted of battery and criminal trespass to dwelling, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $886 April 26. Gregg pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a child abuse-recklessly cause harm charge. A strangulation and suffocation charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from an Aug. 10, 2015 incident in the town of El Paso.