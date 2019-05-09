Ellsworth police: Hillside fire stems from fire pit ashes

Accidents

• A minor two-vehicle crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. April 29 in the Family Dollar parking lot between Yvonne Marklevitz, 71, Hager City, and Casondra Hamann, 29, Ellsworth. Marklevitz was backing out of a parking stall when she backed into Hamann's driver's side front bumper/front quarter panel wheel well. Hamann was sitting in her vehicle at the time. Minor damage resulted.

• A vehicle driven by Lisa Griffin, 57, Ellsworth, left the roadway, entered a ditch and hit a culvert while traveling northbound on Highway 65 approaching the 1000 block of Maple Street, at 3:02 p.m. May 2. Injuries were reported.

• A two-vehicle crash occurred at 6:12 p.m. May 5 at 107 County Road C between Scotty Obeidzinski, 58, Ellsworth, and Lynette Weldon, 54, Beldenville. Obeidzinski was pulling out of Hines Auction and struck Weldon's vehicle.

• A two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. May 5 at Beebe and Main Streets between Tyler Norby, 26, Ellsworth, and Mark Neta, 26, Spooner. Norby and Neta were both traveling north on Beebe Street, but Neta was partially in Norby's lane. When Norby turned in front of Neta, the vehicles crashed.

Suspicions: cut fuel line?

A woman reported a cut fuel line in her vehicle at 6:57 p.m. April 29 at a residence in the 100 block of East Main Street. She said she suspects it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; when she started her truck, gas pooled up beneath. She said she had her fuel lines replaced this past winter.

Arrests

• Joshua Mills, 42, River Falls, was arrested on a probation hold at 3:15 p.m. April 30 from 310 W. Main St. He was transported to the jail without incident.

• Troy York, 22, River Falls, was arrested on a probation hold at 3:39 p.m. May 1 at 310 W. Main St. He was transported to the jail without incident.

• Amanda Hildebrandt, 35, River Falls, was arrested on a probation hold at 1:06 p.m. May 2 at 310 W. Main St. She was transported to the jail without incident.

Traffic troubles

• Blaze Bergmann, 20, Pepin, was cited for operating while suspended after a traffic stop at 2:33 a.m. May 3 at Highway 65 and 610th Avenue for tabs expiring in 2010. He told police he had just purchased the vehicle, and had put some plates on so he could drive it. He told police someone would come to pick him up, since his driving status came back suspended.

• Blaze Bergmann, 20, Pepin, was cited for operating a motorcycle without a valid license and warned for failing to stop at a stop sign, riding a motorcycle without a helmet and not providing insurance on request after a traffic stop at 3:41 p.m. May 4 at 522 E. Main St. Police saw him fail to stop at Morse and Main streets; he was pulled over in a parking lot and only had an expired permit with him.

Noise complaint

Police made contact with an event liaison at 8:28 a.m. May 5 at the fairgrounds (364 N. Maple St.) about a noise complaint. A complainant said the music there had been loud all day, and that when she went to speak with someone, a woman "blew air" in her face. The complainant yelled at police over the phone. The alleged noisemaker told police the complainant had come over to the event and yelled at her and her kids several times throughout the day, though they turned the music down and moved the speakers. The woman said she had been holding a blower hose and had not purposely blown air in the woman's face, but that her arms had been moving because she was mad. The woman told police they were packed up and leaving, and that the complainant had sworn at her. The complainant denied swearing, but admitted to calling the woman "a witch." They were both told to call police next time before things get out of hand.

McDonald's altercation

Police responded to an alleged altercation between two female juveniles at 6:36 p.m. May 3. One grabbed the other by the hair and pulled her out of McDonald's by the hair, according to a police report. An adult witness stopped the altercation in the parking lot.