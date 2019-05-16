Eric Kurrelmeyer, 31, is charged with two counts of producing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

The indictment alleges that on Nov. 10, 2018, Kurrelmeyer twice used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct. The indictment alleges that he used a cellular phone to produce videos of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The indictment further alleges that on Dec. 28, 2018, Kurrelmeyer used a private Kik chat to distribute one of the videos he produced on Nov. 10. In the fourth count, the indictment alleges that on Dec. 28, he possessed a cellular phone containing visual depictions of child pornography, and that at least one of the depictions involved a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

If convicted, Kurrelmeyer faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on the production counts, a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years on the distribution count, and a maximum of 20 years on the possession count.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma.

Pierce County Circuit Court has charged Kurrelmeyer with one count of felony repeated sexual assault of same child, two counts of felony first degree child sex assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13, two counts of felony incest by stepparent, 41 felony counts of child pornography, two felony child sexual exploitation (videos, records, etc.), and one count of exposing genitals / pubic area / intimate parts to a child. His next Pierce County court appearance is a pre-trial conference at 2 p.m. June 10.