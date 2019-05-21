The victim had not been identified Tuesday morning. Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said it is unclear what relationship, if any, the victim and suspect share. The victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.

The shooting remains under investigation, Pohlman said.

Red Wing police responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m., issuing a Code Red asking people to stay indoors that were in the neighborhood. According to city news release at 6:45 a.m., police personnel were still surveilling the parameter of a residence where they believed the shooting suspect is barricaded.

Pohlman activated the command vehicle and managed the situation from there. Squad cars blocked off several streets in a wide perimeter. The emergency response team took the suspect into custody and cleared the scene around 8 a.m.

Red Wing Public Schools Superintendent Karsten Anderson said his administration, in consultation with police, determined that there was no need to delay the start of school. Students attending Sunnyside Elementary and Twin Bluff Middle School were rerouted around the area and immediately brought indoors upon reaching school grounds.

Twin Bluff Middle School Principal Chris Palmatier told the Republican-Eagle that students entered the building in an “orderly” and “calm” fashion, not interrupting the school day.

At 8:20 a.m., Anderson said police notified district officials that the matter had been resolved.

“The Police Department did an exceptionally good job communicating with the school district, bus company, and public,” Anderson said. “At no time were students involved nor were any in danger due to this incident. All actions taken by the schools were done as a precaution and to help ease the burden on police in the area.”

Red Wing Public Schools alerted parents via text and email that students who typically walk to Sunnyside School and Twin Bluff Middle School should be driven around the detour. Teachers met students as they entered the buildings.

Pohlman said school bus drivers were notified as early as 5:30 a.m., about the detour and the ongoing situation.

Pohlman said Red Wing police were also assisted by the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Red Wing Fire Department, administrative services from the city of Red Wing, Goodhue County Dispatch, and the Red Wing Public Works Department.