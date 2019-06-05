Micah K. Williams, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charge at a May 30 arraignment in Pierce County Circuit Court.

Williams appeared for a preliminary hearing May 30 at the Pierce County Courthouse, where the court found probable cause and bound him over for further proceedings, according to court records.

He had been released previously on a $25,000 signature bond.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 18.

According to a criminal complaint:

The victim knew Williams for approximately a year and had previously engaged in consensual sexual acts twice with him in September. The victim said she was not comfortable continuing a sexual relationship with Williams at that time and had told Williams she only wanted to be friends and felt bad about the situation.

After a night of consuming alcohol to the point of losing consciousness on Oct. 20, 2018, the victim reported waking up with Williams the next day and felt she might have had sex. She found evidence of blood and said she believed he forced anal penetration without consent.

On Oct. 24, the victim, assisted by by Turningpoint For Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence in River Falls, met with a River Falls officer to give her account of the events leading up to the assault.

Williams and the victim were together the day before the alleged crime, having spent time in River Falls after she invited Williams to meet up.

After meeting downtown, the two went back to the victim's dorm at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and consumed alcohol. They then traveled to a few house parties where alcohol was being consumed. The victim also reported being suspicious that a drink in a cup served at one of the parties had been drugged.

The next morning she woke up in Williams' West Johnson Street apartment in River Falls and could not recall what happened.

The two engaged in minimal conversation without speaking about the events from the night before, and went to a friend's house for breakfast.

The victim returned to her dorm and was picked up by her mother to run errands later that day. When she used the restroom, she noticed more signs she had been sexually assaulted.

Williams' information was turned over to the River Falls police and a Sexual Assault Response Team kit was completed and sent to the River Falls police. The criminal complaint did not include a statement from Williams.