Dog welfare check turns into drug bust

Breanna Ashley Danielson, 22, Baldwin, and Matthew Lawrence Strahm, 24, Baldwin, were both charged June 3 in St. Croix County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, possession with intent to deliver codeine, possession with intent to deliver psilocin/psilocybin, possession with intent to deliver LSD, possession with intent to deliver THC.

According to the complaint:

Hudson Police responded to an animal complaint at 3:03 p.m. Sunday, June 2 in the 400 block of Second Street. Police located two dogs in a vehicle parked in a lot. While trying to determine the temperature within the car, an officer detected the odor of marijuana.

Officers made contact with Strahm, who told them the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend, Danielson. When questioned, the two told police there was nothing illegal in the car, but their friends had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle the previous night. Danielson said one friend left a backpack in the vehicle that could possibly have marijuana in it.

After the two took control of the dogs, officers searched the car.

The search turned up a backpack containing multiple gallon bags of marijuana, multiple bags containing unknown pills and dime bags of a white powdery substance.

Both Strahm and Danielson were placed under arrest. Danielson again told an officer the backpack belonged to a friend. Police called the friend named, who said they were not close friends and he had not seen Danielson for about two months. On the evening Danielson named, the man said he was not with the couple.

Further investigation of the backpack revealed 793.2 grams of marijuana, 212.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3 grams of LSD, 36.8 grams of cocaine, 6.5 grams of oxycodone, 190 capsules containing codeine, 96 capsules of molly/ecstasy, 17 THC vape pen cartridges, one marijuana grinder, multiple empty vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana shake, a list of drugs and the amounts they were being sold for, and a notebook containing a ledger with 72 names and phone numbers.

An additional cell phone with a broken screen was found in Strahm's pocket. Squad video showed Strahm appear to grab his cell phone from his pocket and break it in half and then place it back into his pocket.

Danielson's next court appearance is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. June 17, while Strahm's is at 3 p.m. June 12.