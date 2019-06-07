UPDATE 9:36 a.m. June 7, 2019: Authorities are no longer looking for the mini-van, but are continuing to search for the suspect and the children, according to a Facebook update by Cottage Grove Police Department.

Original story below:

Authorities are looking for a father who reportedly left with his two young children in Cottage Grove Friday morning, June 7, 2019.

According to an Amber Alert:

The children are Asian females ages 1 and 3. The father, Jeffrey Lo, is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes.

The mini-van is a tan 2004 Toyota Sienna with Minnesota license plates 708-XEM.

Lo allegedly assaulted the mother of his children around 6:34 a.m. in Cottage Grove and left with the two children.

He is believed to be armed. Call 911 and do not approach if you see him.