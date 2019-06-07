Search
    Cottage Grove man in custody after alleged abduction of daughters

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 8:41 a.m.
    A SWAT team mobilized at the command center, which was set up at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses at 715 Hinton Avenue at 70th Street. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    An armed law enforcement officer is posted at the entrance to the Hidden Valley neighborhood int he 7400 block of Hinton. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    UPDATE 9:36 a.m. June 7, 2019: Jeffrey Lo has been taken into custody after a morning manhunt in Cottage Grove.

    This story is developing.

    Jeffrey Lo

    UPDATE 9:36 a.m. June 7, 2019: Authorities are no longer looking for the mini-van, but are continuing to search for the suspect and the children, according to a Facebook update by Cottage Grove Police Department. 

    Original story below:

    Authorities are looking for a father who reportedly left with his two young children in Cottage Grove Friday morning, June 7, 2019.

    According to an Amber Alert:

    The children are Asian females ages 1 and 3. The father, Jeffrey Lo, is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes.

    The mini-van is a tan 2004 Toyota Sienna with Minnesota license plates 708-XEM.

    Lo allegedly assaulted the mother of his children around 6:34 a.m. in Cottage Grove and left with the two children.

    He is believed to be armed. Call 911 and do not approach if you see him.

