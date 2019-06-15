• A vehicle was reported stolen from Main Street in Bay City on June 3. Statements were collected and video footage was requested at 6:54 p.m. June 5.

• A theft report was taken in the lobby of the sheriff's department at 3:13 p.m. June 6 reported at W7128 320th Ave. in Ellsworth.

• At 1:30 p.m. June 7, a stolen credit card was reported used on June at N1817 785th St. in Hager City. Red Wing Police Department has video footage of suspects using the same card.

Dog fighting ring suspicion

An anonymous caller reported at 1:13 p.m. June 7 at a residence at 810th Street in Hager City she's been hearing suspicious noises coming from a property between 3-3:30 a.m. and believes there is a dog fighting ring going on. She said she will call if/when she hears the noises again.

Welfare check for broken ribs

A man was checked on at 11:39 p.m. June 7 at Sixth and Main streets in Bay City. He was lying in the grass on the side of the road and stated he broke his ribs. He was transported by EMS to the hospital.

Harassment complaints

A male customer was leaving bags of food and voicemails at 8:28 a.m. June 4 at W7725 Highway 10 in Ellsworth. He was given a verbal no trespass notice and was advised not to contact the victim.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by Bruce A. Spitzack, 57, Maiden Rock, failed to negotiate a right hand curve northbound on Highway 35 near 770th Street. in Trenton at 4:05 a.m. May 17 and entered the ditch on the south side of the road, struck an embankment and rotated approximately 90 degrees. There was no noted curve warning sign nor an advisory speed limit for this curve. The driver was transported by EMS air to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with a suspected serious injury.

• A vehicle driven by an unknown person lost control at a high rate of speed and entered the right ditch on 170th Avenue near Highway 35 in Trenton at 9:20 p.m. May 19. The vehicle went over an embankment, struck a ditch, ran over a road sign and continued on. The vehicle was reported to be a 2000 silver Jaguar four-door.

• A U-Haul rental cargo van driven by Mark D. Margolis, 67, Pepin, moved to the right shoulder to make room for a large farm implement traveling northbound on Highway 35 in Maiden Rock at 11:31 a.m. May 25. The UHaul's passenger side tires left the roadway and got sucked into the soft shoulder, descended into the ditch, hit a large sig and post and came to rest at the bottom of the embankment in a pool of standing water.

• A vehicle driven by Harold L. Heck, 85, New Brighton, Minn., slowed down on Highway 10 in Ellsworth at 9:05 a.m. May 25 to attempt a right turn into a driveway. A second vehicle driven by Emily N. Deiss, 29, New Richmond, was following at a close distance and struck the first vehicle. The first vehicle came to rest in the south side ditch.

• A motorcycle driven by Eric D. Nelson, 56, Elko, Minn., approached 100th Avenue while on County Road UU in Maiden Rock at 11:50 a.m. May 26 and lost control. The motorcycle went off into the right shoulder and down into the ditch. The operator stated he thought he was going approximately 35-40 miles per hour into the curve. The roadway had loose sand and gravel on the outside edge of the blacktop and the operator refused medical transport.

• A vehicle driven by Rebekah A. Miller, 21, Prescott, was traveling eastbound on 478th Avenue in Oak Grove at 7:23 a.m. May 28 and attempting a curve. A second vehicle driven by Sierra L. Abbott, 18, Prescott, was traveling westbound and operated into the opposite lane of traffic. The vehicles were impacted on the front portion and they came to rest on the roadway.

• A vehicle believed to be traveling southbound on Highway 35 north of the Highway 63 intersection in Trenton struck and damaged a flashing stop sign post at 6:23 p.m. May 30. The stop sign was laying on the island of the intersection. Dispatch advised that passersby had notified law enforcement and that they had moved the sign out of the roadway. A temporary sign was placed at the intersection. Skid marks were observed sliding southbound into the sign.

• A vehicle was observed traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Highway 10 in Oak Grove at 2:01 a.m. June 2. The driver, Patrick H. Tronnier, 56, Naples, Flor., approached a left hand curve, applied the brakes and created skid marks. The vehicle jerked to the left causing the vehicle to slide, then curved to the right. The vehicle struck the north ditch and overturned, becoming airborne and landing in the north ditch where it rolled. The operator refused all medical treatment and was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated (first) and cited for possess open intoxicants in motor vehicle - driver, reckless driving - endanger safety and operating while under the influence.

Citations

• Maritza Yor Gonzalez De Flores, 32, Hastings, Minn., was cited for operating without a valid license after a traffic stop for speeding at 9:02 p.m. June 3 at County Road OO and Highway 10 in Hager City.

• Kayetoinette Lou Ann Stock, 48, Red Wing, Minn., was cited for operating left of center line at 7:04 p.m. June 5 at 770th Street and Highway 63 in Hager City after Red Wing Police Department located the vehicle traveling in the wrong lane.

Arrests

• Christopher D. Kammeyer, 27, River Falls, was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct at 3:54 p.m. June 3 at W10001 County Road FF in River Falls after the sheriff's department was dispatched for a physical domestic.

• Dallas L. Cargill, 43, Hager City, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct at 7:27 p.m. June 3 at N729 825th St. in Hager City.

• Martin Nunez-Alonso, 40, Plum City, was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a domestic incident at 6:43 p.m. June 7 at N4390 130th St. in Plum City.

• Brooke T. Hughes, 39, Prescott, was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct at 1:53 p.m. June 8 at W11506 Highway 29 in Prescott after multiple subjects were interviewed during a physical domestic dispatch.

Miscellaneous

• Narcotic items were found in a backpack at 9:15 a.m. June 3 at W8292 830th Ave. in River Falls.

• The sheriff's department responded to W7725 Highway 10 in Ellsworth at 4:02 p.m. June 5 for a possible trespass complaint. The suspect is on probation and his officer was notified. Follow up will be made.

• A complainant reported a possibility of a violation of a restraining order at 8:16 p.m. June 5 at W8635 710th Ave. in River Falls. The phone number is not the violator's and is unknown but the violator knows about the order.

• A subject was found deceased at 2:34 a.m. June 8 at N6716 720th St. in Beldenville.