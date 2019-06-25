NR man pleads guilty to wire fraud, violating Clean Air Act

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Graber:

Lloyd Robl, 49, also known as Lloyd Schmotter, had his asbestos abatement license revoked by the state of Minnesota in July 2001 for not following proper procedures. The revocation became

permanent in 2004. However, Robl continued to advertise that he was certified to remove asbestos until July 2016.

Robl had his girlfriend, Katy McKusick, doctor his Minnesota abatement license and insurance

documents so he could falsely show clients that they were current.

Without a license, Robl couldn't take asbestos he removed to an EPA certified disposal site so,

he took it home and burned it in a barrel in the backyard of his residence on State Highway 64.

He dumped some of the burned asbestos along his property line and in nearby farm fields.

Women and children living at Robl's house complained that they were exposed to airborne

asbestos. Microscopic asbestos fibers don't disintegrate when burned and can be inhaled into

the lungs where they remain for years before they can cause cancer and other illnesses.

Robl and his employees also disposed of bags of asbestos they removed into dumpsters around New Richmond.

Friends worked for Robl and he often paid them with methamphetamine. Although it made them

work quickly they were not trained in asbestos abatement, didn't want to wear clothing to protect

them from asbestos and were high at work.

Robl admitted that his employees wore their work clothes home likely bringing some asbestos

home with them

"(Robl) not only exposed the people who lived near him to asbestos but his employees and

maybe some clients who didn't have their asbestos properly removed," Graber said after court.

Bank records of Robl's AAS, Inc. company showed $111,923 was deposited in company

accounts from customer checks between 2011 and 2016.

After losing his license, Robl said he no longer worked on commercial properties, just for

residential customers.

Robl said he had to continue to work asbestos abatement without a license because he had bills

to pay and "what the hell else can I do."

Robl is currently serving a sentence imposed in St. Croix County Circuit Court for felony bail

jumping. He was first convicted of methamphetamine possession and placed on three years' probation in July 2015. His probation was revoked in July 2017 and he was sentenced in November 2017 to 2.5 years in state prison.

Robl was on probation for methamphetamine possession when authorities noticed that he was

probably bringing asbestos home and investigated.

In October, he was indicted on 14 counts of wire fraud, Clean Air Act violations and obstruction of justice.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in connection with texting a customer

that he was licensed for asbestos abatement and a Clean Air Act violation for burning asbestos from 2011 to 2016.

"I burned it in a barrel in the backyard," he told District Judge William Conley.

Robl faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison for wire fraud, 15 years for the CAA

violation at his Sept. 12 sentencing before Conley.