The agency previously described the death as an “isolated” incident. A determination on Greiner’s cause of death was pending toxicology results, according to Friday’s news release.

Greiner’s body was observed at a campsite in the 321-336 loop at the state park. He appeared to be lying outside a pop-up camper.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brent Standaert said the campground host made the initial 911 call after other campers registered concerns.

Minnesota court records show Greiner, who listed a Dawson, Minn., address at the time, was on probation for a March DWI conviction in which a fifth-degree drug possession charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.