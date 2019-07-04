• A complainant reported a possible scam in the Pierce County Express at 9:02 a.m. June 25 at W4598 County Road N in Beldenville. The complainant was not out any money.

• A camera captured suspects involved in a burglary at a storage unit which was reported at 12:55 a.m. June 25 on 902nd St. in River Falls.

Suspicious Bible reader

Pierce County Sheriff's Office assisted with a suspicious vehicle parked on the road in front of the dental clinic at 1:52 p.m. June 27 at 501 W. Lucas Ln. in Ellsworth. The male subject was pulled over reading his Bible.

Citation

Antonio D. O'Brien, 22, Plum City, was cited for operate motor vehicle without insurance at 8:10 p.m. June 24 at Highway 10 and Highway 63 after being stopped and warned for speed.

Arrests

• Travis S. Taylor, 20, Bay City, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct at 8:37 p.m. June 24 at N1773 County Road D in Bay City after deputies responded to the area for a check welfare. The male was taken into custody and later evaluated by Northwest Connections and released.

• Joshua A. Steele, 27, Elmwood, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer at 9:33 p.m. June 25 at 405 W. Winter Ave. in Elmwood. Law enforcement responded for a possible domestic disturbance at the address and upon arrival, the victim and complainant reported nothing happened and that they did not need any enforcement. The suspect was arrested for obstruction and the victim will be referred to the district attorney's office for obstruction.

Traffic accidents

• A vehicle driven by Kenneth M. Bartz, 40, Elmwood, struck two or three pigs that were running at large on 650th Avenue in the town of Gilman at 4:10 a.m. June 19. The vehicle sustained damage. After law enforcement spoke with neighbors in the area, it was discovered this was an ongoing issue of pigs running at large. The neighbors have reportedly complained about the pigs digging up their lawns. The defendant, Rebecca A. Langhus, 48, Elmwood, was cited for allowing livestock on highway.

• Driver David M. Bender, 54, Stillwater, and passenger Gwynne T. White, 59, Stillwater, were ejected from a motorcycle at 10:18 a.m. June 22 on Highway 35 in Oak Grove after striking a deer and entering the ditch. Bender sustained minor injury while White was transported by EMS air to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for sustaining serious injury.