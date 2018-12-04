Prescott students compete at Drama Rama

During their 6-10 minute performance, Prescott Middle School and Malone Intermediate School students were judged on voice, character, stage movement and overall interpretation of their play. Teams have been practicing with their volunteer coaches for five or six weeks.

The festival was comprised of students from Prescott, Osceola, Amery and Baldwin-Woodville. Each team was awarded points and a place ranking as well as given feedback from the judges on their performance.

Congratulations to all participants for stellar performances! Thirteen students received Actors of Merit awards. One team brought home a plaque proclaiming their first place finish!