    Prescott students compete at Drama Rama

    By Submitted Today at 5:00 a.m.
    The first place Drama Rama team from Prescott included Donavin Ward (front); (middle row, from left) Cara Fiedler, Makaria Haas, MaKenna Ogilvie, Jacob Barker; (back) and Nora Boles. Submitted photo1 / 2
    Prescott students who received Actors of Merit designation at the Nov. 10 Drama Rama Festival in Amery included (back row, from left) Ben Smoot, Lucas Gale, Jacob Barker, Nora Boles, Emelia Berg, Addison Kellogg; (front row) Brayden Sanford, Maddie Middleton, Grace Foy, Abbey Lamb and Kennedy Holub. Submitted photo2 / 2

    Actors in grades 3-8 participated in the Drama Rama Festival at Amery Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Prescott brought 47 students in seven teams to participate in Published Manuscript or Extemporaneous categories.

    During their 6-10 minute performance, Prescott Middle School and Malone Intermediate School students were judged on voice, character, stage movement and overall interpretation of their play. Teams have been practicing with their volunteer coaches for five or six weeks.

    The festival was comprised of students from Prescott, Osceola, Amery and Baldwin-Woodville. Each team was awarded points and a place ranking as well as given feedback from the judges on their performance.

    Congratulations to all participants for stellar performances! Thirteen students received Actors of Merit awards. One team brought home a plaque proclaiming their first place finish!

