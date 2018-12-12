Kiwanis Student of the Week: Connor Lubich

"I selected Connor as my nomination for Student of the Week because of his commitment to academic excellence and his leadership in the classroom," McCauley said. "Connor's work ethic and character are evident in the classroom through work that he produces and his positive interactions with his peers. Connor makes the classroom a better place for students because he is eager to learn and always willing to help other students."

Parents: Craig and Amy Lubich

Community service / outside clubs / activities: Ice Fishing Club, employed at Papa Tronnio's restaurant.

Hobbies / interests: Hanging out with friends, attending school sporting events, watching professional sports and listening to music.

School activities: Cross country, honor roll.

Future Plans: I would like to pursue a job in the criminal justice field.