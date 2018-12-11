On Wednesday, Nov. 28, students in 4K through fifth grade achieving this prestigious recognition were not only awarded certificates, but had a private lunch with fellow award recipients and Principal Chuck Buckel. Recipients are Hailee Thoner, Kate Rohl, Markus Lorentz, Brielle O'Neil, Ava Acker, Reese Matzek, Atlanta O'Neil and Maggie Pechacek.

In its second year of new tradition, the lunch room tables were adorned with fall tablecloths and centerpieces while "Lunch Ladies" Nancy Brooks and Angie McHardy prepared a special Thanksgiving feast which was served to students by not only Brooks and McHardy, but Buckel and school secretary Amy Matzek. The children loved being able to go through a special line set up outside of the kitchen and sitting at "fancy" lunch tables. Students, teachers and staff enjoyed delicious turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, fruit, rolls and a choice of homemade pumpkin or apple pie. All students, both hot and cold lunch, also got a candy acorn cookie treat.

Another November school lunch highlight was an indoor picnic lunch. It is always special fun for kids to bring in beach towels and blankets and spread out in the parish hall to eat their brown bag lunch and sit wherever and with whomever they choose, even kids in other grades!