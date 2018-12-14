Plum City bestows 1st quarter honor roll designation
Plum City Middle/High School has named its first quarter honor roll recipients. They are as follows:
A honor roll
12th grade: Paige Benson, Robert Brunner, Noah Gansluckner, Charles Girdeen, Katherine Hassing, Mikaili Kannel, Tyler Maxwell, Olivia Miller, Justin Nunez, McKenzie Raethke, Katlin Redding, Owen Sternecker and Mackenzie Wieser.
11th grade: Owen Bartsh, Hannah Batho, John Henn, Zackory Phillips, Vanessa Seipel and Hannah White.
10th grade: Annalise Fenter, Ethan Holmstadt, Hunter Joslyn, KayLee Krogstad, Kyle Malles and Natalie Mark.
Ninth grade: Greta Batho, Blair Bechel, McKenna Kannel, Hailee McDonough and Dayne Whipple.
Eighth grade: David Abel, Chloe Gransee, Annaliese Henn, Beau Holt, Payton Kopp, Derek Lifto, Ambrose Malles, Christian Martin and Cheyenne McMurray.
Seventh grade: Mckenzie Bauer, Elizabeth Bylander, Mason Clare, Reese Duden, Cameron Krogstad, Brett Lifto, Adelaide Ries, Trichelle Smaller and Samantha Thomas.
Sixth grade: Evan George, Mayka Kannel, Magnus Lukic and Rusty Ries.
B honor roll
12th grade: Darrick Hinrichs, Alexis Reinhardt and Carson Smith.
11th grade: Dalton Binkowski, Mackenzie Caturia, Mickinzie Ingli, Shyla LaPorte and Halli Martin.
10th grade: Tyler Bauer, Levi Burch, Caleb Bylander, Elijah Gansluckner, Wyatt George, Basil Gilles, Tanner Johnson, Andrew Solfest and Gelanden Sternecker.
Ninth grade: Jordan Clare, Logan Harvey, Autumn Jo Hendon, Tryton LaPorte, Lauren Schultz and Travis Seipel.
Eighth grade: Carter Benson, Makenzie Brunner, Michelle Foster, Derek Harmon, Ted Hassing, Jacob Hemphill, Allysha Hines, Devin Pomeroy, Evan Shingledecker and Hannah Steele.
Seventh grade: Kampbell Almsted, Logan Annis, Kali Brunner, Mikayla Hines and Mallory Thomas.
Sixth grade: Keely Baum, Jack Bechel, Alliyah Hansey, Alyse Hanson, Shamira Nunez, Guy Pelletier, Sean Sagini, Ryan Schultz and Jacob Steele.