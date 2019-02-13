Ave Maria Academy celebrates at Action City

Ave Maria Academy had a blast at the Trampoline Park with Dahlia Bocksell, Mrs. Ormson, Cooper Books, Ava Bocksell, David Crisp, David Peterson, Dominic Holmstadt and Dawson Coss. Photo courtesy of Mary Wieser

David Crisp tries to stay upright on a rope ladder. Photo courtesy of Mary Wieser

Ave Maria Academy students were able to enjoy the last day of Catholic Schools Week at the Trampoline Park at Action City on Friday, Feb. 1.