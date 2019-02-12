Ellsworth School Board deals with snow make-up days

"Everyone wanted to know, right?" superintendent Barry Cain said when the final item of the meeting got its time.

The Ellsworth School District has canceled seven school days in the final week of January and first two weeks of February due to cold temperatures and heavy snows, leaving some questioning how the district plans to make up for lost class time.

"We are in better shape than a lot of districts out there with our minutes of instruction," Cain told the board.

The school district's 2018-19 school year calendar originally listed Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6, as snow make-up days. Those two days will now be utilized.

Cain shared that the state of Wisconsin mandates a minimum requirement of class minutes at all levels of instruction. "We're still sitting pretty good, but at the high school we're down to being 6.58 hours above the minimum requirement with the two June make-up days built in," Cain said.

The board approved a motion to make Monday, April 22, the day after Easter a school day, but emphasized that Easter plans should not be altered to make it back for the newly added day of school.

"If you have things happening, do your deal," Cain said regarding the newly-adjusted Easter break. "We're adjusting to meet our needs, and we don't want to have to have people cancel their tickets and stuff like that."

The motion also moved the final day of the third quarter to Thursday, April 4, from Thursday, March 28. This change will make March 29 a regular school day, while the originally-scheduled teacher in-service day will be moved to Friday, April 5.

"We're just moving back the date and adding four days for the third quarter at the middle school and high school," Cain said. "This will even out the third and fourth quarters."

Cain brought up the possibility of making Friday, April 5, a regular school day and extending the amount of time teachers have to submit their third quarter grades. The superintendent said this isn't the avenue he'd like to pursue, but it may be likely after the recent school closings on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Earlier in the night, the board also approved the high school band and choir's 2020 spring break trip to New Orleans along with the additions of two new positions, an Academic Career Planning Coordinator position and a Math Specialist. Both positions will serve in all of the school district's buildings.

The board will meet again on Monday, March 4.