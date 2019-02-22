St. Francis squeaks in CSW celebration

After postponing the week's worth of activities to the following week which was again cut short by snow days, students were still able to enjoy dressing for their future careers and writing cards to Ellsworth High School graduate St. Francis alumni. The cards were filled with well wishes, thoughts and prayers for them as they are already pursuing their futures.

Although we missed the day to dress like animals, the collection of items for the Humane Society continued all week long. Historical figures were found in school to "Celebrate our Nation" and the week ended with a camping-themed day to tie into our upcoming School Carnival "Camp Out" theme. The fun week wrapped up with an all school movie as kids camped out on sleeping bags to watch in the parish hall.