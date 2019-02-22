Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    St. Francis squeaks in CSW celebration

    By Submitted Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Fifth grade students Maggie McHardy, Maggie Pechacek, Danny Vogel, Nora Feuerhelm and Evie Puhrmann dressed as historical figures during St. Francis School's postponed celebration of Catholic Schools Week. Photo courtesy of St. Francis School1 / 3
    Second grade students at St. Francis Catholic School in Ellsworth collected items to donate to the Humane Society. Photo courtesy of St. Francis School 2 / 3
    4YK students are ready to "Camp Out" at St. Francis School. Photo courtesy of St. Francis School3 / 3

    After enduring bitter cold and numerous snow days, students at St. Francis School in Ellsworth were finally able to complete a few activities originally planned to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.

    After postponing the week's worth of activities to the following week which was again cut short by snow days, students were still able to enjoy dressing for their future careers and writing cards to Ellsworth High School graduate St. Francis alumni. The cards were filled with well wishes, thoughts and prayers for them as they are already pursuing their futures.

    Although we missed the day to dress like animals, the collection of items for the Humane Society continued all week long. Historical figures were found in school to "Celebrate our Nation" and the week ended with a camping-themed day to tie into our upcoming School Carnival "Camp Out" theme. The fun week wrapped up with an all school movie as kids camped out on sleeping bags to watch in the parish hall.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationSt. Francis SchoolEllsworthWisconsin
    randomness