Area schools set snow day make-up plans

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website, Wisconsin administrative code requires 437 hours for kindergarten, 1,050 hours for first through sixth grade, and 1,137 hours for grades 7-12.

That means that school districts are able to add time to school days in order to meet, or help meet, the required number of hours.

Here is a look at the way local districts are making up for snow days.

River Falls School District

Four in-service days have been changed to regular school days. Those include Feb. 18, April 1, May 17 and June 7, said Superintendent Jamie Benson.

Starting Monday, Feb. 18, 12 additional minutes of teaching time were added to the end of each school day.

Hudson School District

Starting Monday, Feb. 18, the Hudson School District has removed its two remaining late starts and one remaining early release day from its schedule. Good Friday, April 19, will be changed from a non-school day to a school day.

The district is also adding 15 minutes of time to the end of each school day, starting Monday, Feb. 18.

Because high school students need more instruction time to meet state requirements, said Assistant Director of Community Relations Tracy Habisch-Ahlin, the high school's Thursday late starts have also been removed.

As of press time, the last day of school will still be June 11.

Ellsworth

The Ellsworth Community School District will use June 5 and 6, designated snow make-up days, for teaching. Monday, April 22, the Monday after Easter, was also made a school day. The final day of the third quarter was also moved from March 28 to April 4. This was approved at the Ellsworth School Board's Feb. 11 meeting.

Elmwood

Elmwood School District will add four days on to the end of the school year. June 3-6 have now become regular school days. Three minutes have also been added to the beginning and to the end of each school day. One professional development day will also be added, said Superintendent Glenn Webb.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley School District will add 15 minutes to each school day, and shorten middle/high school lunch time by five minutes, according to Superintendent Dr. Don Haack. There will be no early release days in April and May, and a regular school day will be held Friday, March 8.

Prescott

The Prescott School District will be deciding how to make up this year's snow days at a Wednesday, Feb. 20 meeting.

New Richmond

According to a Facebook post announcement by District Administrator Patrick Olson, teacher "professional learning day" Feb. 18 has become a full student day for all students, June 6 and 7 will also be full student days.

Middle and high school classes will end at 2:55 p.m. instead of 2:52 p.m. through the end of the year. This started Monday, Feb. 11, and will continue through the end of the school year.

For middle and high school students, Feb. 14 was made a full school day, as was Feb. 21. Parent-teacher conferences were set to run from 4-8 p.m. those days.

Professional learning days for teachers set for March 18 and April 22 could be changed to full school days in the future, if needed.

St. Croix Central

The St. Croix Central School Board already approved making Monday, Feb. 25 a make-up day for snow days, according to Superintendent Tim Widiker. The board will also consider a second make-up day at its March 4 meeting.

The board is also considering using April 18 or April 22 as possible makeup days. the option of adding 10 minutes to the end of the day for high school students and holding 4K for an upcoming Friday. The 4K and high school students are going to be short of the state-required hours, but no other students are as of yet.

Somerset

The Somerset School District has added five minutes to each day for elementary students, and 10 minutes to each day for middle school students, according to Executive Assistant Tasia Berger. March 8 has been changed from an in-service to a regular school day.