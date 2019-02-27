Kiwanis Student of the Week: Allison Murphy

"Allison demonstrates the values of Prescott High School," McNary said. "She establishes positive relationships with fellow students and staff, makes her learning relevant to her future career goals, demonstrates utmost respect for others, successfully completes coursework of rigor, and never wavers in her responsibilities both in and out of the classroom. I have had the honor of teaching thousands of students in 30-plus years of education, but there are only a few, like Allison, who make an indelible impression.

"When faced with challenges, some students give up or make excuses, but Allison digs in harder and finds a way to be successful despite any obstacles. Her tenacious work ethic, her "can do" attitude, her unending positivity, her visionary leadership, her extraordinary maturation beyond her years among so many other assets sincerely ranks Allison above many. Allison Murphy has truly left her legacy of leadership at Prescott High School. Congratulations Allison, you have earned this honor in so many ways. Thank you for being such a fitting role model to the students of PHS for years to come."

Parents: Ron and Katie Murphy

Community service / outside clubs / activities: Church group, L.A.F.F.

Hobbies / interests: Hanging with friends and family, playing sports and baking

School activities: Volleyball, basketball, track, National Honor Society, honor roll, Student Council

Future Plans: Go to either UW-Eau Claire or UW-La Crosse. Major is undecided.