Neveah Peters is proud of her STEAM creature, created at the Ellsworth Public Library STEAM event Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Elise Gregory

Kids ages 6-11 participated in the Ellsworth Public Library STEAM program on Saturday, Feb. 9. STEAM is a hands-on discovery session held every second Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon, from September through May. Facilitators Deb Kopp and Jessica Homan set self-directed stations for kids exploration. February's theme was "Pipe Cleaners" and next month's theme is "Under the Sea."