Ellsworth FFA report: Attending the FFA Farm Forum

"This event is a great partnership between Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin FFA," said Jim Holte, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President. "Young ag leaders who attend this event participate in professional development activities and are able to network with their peers and Farm Bureau staff."

During the two-day event at Hotel Mead in Wisconsin Rapids, FFA members attended workshops that covered topics including post-high school agricultural opportunities, social media, agriculture advocacy and leadership.

Joining Holte as keynote speakers at the event were Alison Wedig, marketing specialist with Culver Franchising System, LLC, and Chris Pollack, co-owner of Pollack-Vu Dairy.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation sponsors FFA Farm Forum in cooperation with the Wisconsin Association of FFA. This year's FFA Farm Forum marks the 47th time the event has been hosted for Wisconsin youth.

For more information about the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, check out its website at www.wfbf.com.