UPDATE: Area schools set snow day make-up plans ... again

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website, Wisconsin administrative code requires 437 hours for kindergarten, 1,050 hours for first through sixth grade, and 1,137 hours for grades 7-12.

That means that school districts are able to add time to school days in order to meet, or help meet, the required number of hours.

Here is a look at the way local districts are making up for snow days.

Ellsworth

The Ellsworth Community School District will use June 5 and 6, designated snow make-up days, for teaching. Students and staff will also be attending school on days originally scheduled as off for students: Friday, March 29; Friday, April 5 and Monday, April 22, the day after Easter. The final day of the third quarter was moved from March 28 to April 4.

This information was current as of Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Elmwood

Elmwood School District will add four days on to the end of the school year. June 3-6 have now become regular school days. A scheduled student day-off on Feb. 27 is now a school day. Three minutes have also been added to the beginning and to the end of each school day. One professional development day will also be added, said Superintendent Glenn Webb.

A Monday, Feb. 25 snow day may need to be made up. As of Tuesday, Feb. 26, district administration and board were still deciding how to make up that day.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley School District will add 15 minutes to each school day, and shorten middle/high school lunch time by five minutes, according to Superintendent Dr. Don Haack. There will be no early release days in April and May, and a regular school day will be held Friday, March 8.

Middle/high school classes will start at 8:04 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Elementary classes will begin at 8:05 a.m. and end at 3:18 p.m., beginning Feb. 26. As of Monday, Feb. 25, the school board also voted to change 13 minutes of the middle/high school lunch period to recess time, which counts as instructional time. Haack said this would give students a 15-minute lunch period, and a 13-minute recess period which would include some structured activities for students.This will give the district up to one extra day of time to make up for any further snow days.

Plum City

On Monday, Feb. 12, Superintendent Amy Vesperman announced on social media that Feb. 18, a scheduled student day-off, would be a make-up school day.

"We will have to be making up every day off from here until the end of the school year," Vesperman's post read. "We want to try and end the school year as planned. This day off makes it easier to do that. We are hoping this doesn't ruin anyone's plans."

Vesperman said Tuesday, Feb. 26, that two additional days will need to be made up, and plans have not been decided yet. Two scheduled days off may become regular school days, or those two days could be added to the end of the year. Any additional snow days would be made up by adding days to the end of the school year, or by adding time to the end of the day, Versperman said.

Prescott

At the Feb. 20 Prescott School Board meeting, the following adjustments to the calendar were approved: March 22, April 22 and May 13 were added back in as instructional days.

"In addition, beginning Monday March 11 additional instructional minutes are being added to the day at all buildings," said Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza.

Tier I buses which transport in-town students will be extended 5 minutes every day except Wednesday. Tier II buses that transport country routes will be adjusted by 10 minutes.

Across the district Wednesday schedules will remain the same until the end of the school year.

River Falls

Four in-service days were changed to regular school days. Those include Feb. 18, April 1, May 17 and June 7, said Superintendent Jamie Benson.

Starting Monday, Feb. 18, 12 additional minutes of teaching time were added to the end of each school day. As of Monday, Feb. 25, the River Falls School District remained in compliance with the required number of hours, set by the state. But, Benson said, if there are any more delays or cancellations, the calendar would need to be adjusted again.