Seena Hodges to speak at UW-River Falls about racial equity
RIVER FALLS -- Racial equity is the defining issue of our time, and right now, we are a country divided. It’s every individual’s responsibility to help create a culture of shared understanding. Equity and inclusion champion Seena Hodges will speak about racial equity on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in North Hall Auditorium at UW-River Falls. Her lecture, “Can We Talk?” is free and open to everyone.
Co-sponsored by the UWRF Communication and Media Studies Department and the UWRF Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging.
For more information, call 715-425-3169 or email journalism@uwrf.edu.