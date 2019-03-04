St. Francis bestows virtue awards
Because of winter weather-related delays, students at St. Francis School in Ellsworth were finally awarded their Virtue certificates from the month of January along with those for the month of February on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
January virtues included helpfulness and honesty. When you are helpful, you find things that need to be done and do them. Honest people tell the truth.
February virtues were kindness and patience. If you are kind, you treat others with respect just as you would want to be treated. Patient people wait and have a good attitude while waiting.