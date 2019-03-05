• March 20, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• May 1, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If your child currently attends 4YK at EES or St. Francis they do not need to attend a 5YK registration date.

Appointments are required for the - and 4-year-old screening. You will learn about your child's development in speech, language, gross and fine motor and play skills. During the screening your child will participate in a playgroup where social, communication, motor and early learning skills will be observed. Your child will complete a vision and hearing screening.

To register your child for 4YK you do not need an appointment. The Ellsworth Community School District does accept requests for early admission to 4YK and 5YK. Any parent considering a request for early admission to 4YK or 5K must have their child complete screening. Requests will be accepted after Jan. 1 of the year the child would enter school. No requests will be accepted after May 15 in order to allow time to schedule observations while school is still in session.

To make an appointment for any of the screening dates or if you have questions please call Tina Hallock at 715-273-3912 or email hallockt@ellsworth.k12.wi.us