Karlee Wall wins 2019 Wis. Ag in the Classroom Essay contest
Karlee Wall, a fourth grade student at Malone Intermediate School, was presented with a second place award on Friday, May 10, 2019 for her submission in the 2019 Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Essay contest.
Wall wrote a winning narrative about a day at a farmers market. Fourth grade students in Cardinal Time Reading Extensions worked for about a month crafting their 100-300 word essay entries for the annual contest.
Representatives from the Wisconsin and Pierce County Farm Bureaus came to Malone Intermediate School to honor Wall and share cheese sticks with her classmates.
Wall's family joined the celebration.