    Plum City seniors graduate, say goodbye to their high school years

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 4:48 a.m.
    Plum City High School's 2019 graduating seniors (front, from left): MiKaili Kannel, Olivia Miller, McKenzie Raethke, Valedictorian Mackenzie Wieser, Justin Nunez, Paige Benson. Middle row: Darrick Hinrichs, Alexis Reinhardt, Alicanne Linse, Dylan Schneider, Katherine Hassing, Katlin Redding. Back row: Salutatorian Noah Gansluckner, Carson Smith, Robert Brunner, Tyler Maxwell, Charles Girdeen, Owen Sternecker. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    Justin Nunez gave a thoughtful and humorous recount of memories he and his graduating senior class have shared over the years in school. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Katherine Hassing smiles during the ceremony as her class is congratulated for their work. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Senior Tyler Maxwell (left) stands next to his fellow graduating peer Robert Brunner (right) during the choir's performances of "The World's Greatest" by T. Chinn and "Good Riddance" by Green Day. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Valedictorian Mackenzie Wieser and Salutatorian Noah Gansluckner walk down the aisle while the band played the fanfare and processional during the opening ceremony. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Valedictorian Mackenzie Wieser kept her address short and sweet. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    "Goodbye, good luck and congratulations."

    Graduating senior Charles Girdeen bid his high school senior class farewell after the ceremony where 18 Plum City High School seniors were awarded their high school diplomas May 18.

    Principal Michael Kennedy and Superintendent Amy Vesperman congratulated the class on their graduation and wished them a successful future, taking with them all they learned from their time at Plum City High School.

    Noah Gansluckner was named salutatorian and Mackenzie Wieser was named Valedictorian. Both students addressed the class and the audience at the ceremony. Justin Nunez recalled humorous and touching stories from his class's time throughout their school years, leaving the 2019 seniors with special memories.

    National Honor Society members were Noah Gansluckner, Katherine Hassing and Mackenzie Wieser. Over 20 scholarships were awarded to Plum City seniors.

    Rachel Helgeson

    Rachel Helgeson

    rhelgeson@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7864