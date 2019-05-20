Principal Michael Kennedy and Superintendent Amy Vesperman congratulated the class on their graduation and wished them a successful future, taking with them all they learned from their time at Plum City High School.

Noah Gansluckner was named salutatorian and Mackenzie Wieser was named Valedictorian. Both students addressed the class and the audience at the ceremony. Justin Nunez recalled humorous and touching stories from his class's time throughout their school years, leaving the 2019 seniors with special memories.

National Honor Society members were Noah Gansluckner, Katherine Hassing and Mackenzie Wieser. Over 20 scholarships were awarded to Plum City seniors.