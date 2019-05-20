Ellsworth FFA report: The busy month of May

On April 22, Brianna Hove, Raye Schmalstig, Paige Nelson and Maverick Turner travelled to Lake City High School for a game of Donkey Ball. The Ellsworth FFA lost to LCHS, but had a great time doing it. All players are eager to try it again next year.

The State Career Development Event Contest was held in Madison April 25-26. Career Development Events (or CDEs) allow FFA members to compete with other students and test their knowledge on various agricultural topics. Roslind Anderson competed in Dairy Handling and placed third, receiving a gold rating. Kailey Brenner, Lauren Brand, Tyler Hines and Sam Thurmes served as members of the dairy foods team. They placed 28th out of 59 teams. Raye Schmalstig, Rylee Bovee and Brianna Hove were on the Agronomy team and placed 29th as a team with Raye placing 19th overall. Congratulations to all participants.

The Ellsworth FFA greenhouse opened May 1. Students and members worked diligently to grow plants to sell and are eager to sell them to the public. The greenhouse is a significant fundraiser for our chapter and we are looking forward to a great season.

On May 11, Ellsworth Country Fit Nutrition hosted the Ellsworth FFA for a new fundraising event. Members sold Country Fit Coupons to raise money for Washington Leadership Conference. The coupons were $10, $5 of which goes to the FFA. On Saturday, people with these coupons received a gift certificate to the greenhouse and were entered in a drawing for floral arrangements. The coupons are still for sale for $10, and although buying one now will not get you a floral arrangement or greenhouse certificate, they will entitle you to one shake, tea, and aloe through the month of May, as well as support our chapter. A big thank you to Country Fit Nutrition for this opportunity!

On May 14, Red Wing Culver's opened its doors to the Ellsworth FFA for a fundraising night. Students educated customers about the Ellsworth FFA and collected donations. Thank you to Red Wing Culver's for hosting us.

On May 3 Ellsworth FFA had its annual banquet. After supper, awards were given to important community members and people were recognized for their support of the Ellsworth FFA. Seniors gave their farewells and retired their jackets. We are very proud of them but sad to see them go. The 2019-2020 officer team was sworn in. Congratulations to our new officers. It was a beautiful night.

May 20 was Elementary Ag Day! Elementary Ag Day is an event to teach elementary schoolers about agriculture and the FFA. Students and community members bring animals, plants, farm machinery, and other agriculture-related subjects and teach elementary schoolers about them. Everyone involved always has a great time, and both sides usually learn something new.

Thank you for reading, enjoy the May flowers!