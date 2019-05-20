PHOTOS: EHS honors academic stars of Class of 2019

Phyllis Beastrom presented the H.S. & Angeline Lewis Scholarship, given by the Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary, to EHS Salutatorian Kyle Perkins Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 54

Emma Augustine displays her Pierce Co. VFW Post 9060 Scholarship certificate Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 54

Winners of the Panther's Den Scholarships included (from left) Alex Matzek, Nadia Sigler and Mackenzie Kummer. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 54

Jenica Giese displays her D.A.R. Good Citizen Award Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 54

Lucas Mallon was one of two recipients of the Floyd Johnson Perseverance in Achievement Scholarship Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. The second recipient, Samantha Mitchell, is not pictured. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 54

Scott Donnelly (far right) presented the following students with the Ellsworth FFA Alumni Scholarship Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night: (front, from left) Madyson Bignell, Kailey Brenner, Lauren Brand; (back) Roslind Anderson, Hunter Donnelly, Tyler Hines and Lindsey Augustine. Kaley Johnson is not pictured. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 54

Ellen Sherry (right) presented EHS senior Nadia Sigler with the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #116 Scholarship at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 54

Dawn Benoy (center) presented Alyson Reuvers (right) with the Hillcrest Elementary School Scholarship and Jasmine Place (left) with the Prairie View Elementary Scholarship Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 54

Recipients of the Young Minds Changes Lives Educational Scholarship are (from left) Jasmine Place, Katelyn Runyon, Erica Feuerhelm and Lauren Brand. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 54

Colonel Ellsworth medallion recipients included (front, from left) Kailey Brenner (gold), Grace Groh (gold), Alyson Reuvers (gold); (back row) Mackenzie Kummer (silver), Jonah Vogel (gold) and Kyle Perkins (gold). Not pictured is Reed Oberg (bronze). Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 54

The Marlee May Memorial Scholarship went to EHS seniors Kailey Brenner and Tyler Hines at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night. They are pictured with Dakkota Mark (left) and Josie Erlandson (right). Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 54

Senior Class President Grace Groh passes the ceremonial ribbon propeller to Junior Class President Gi-Gi Davis on Sunday, May 19. The Ellsworth High School Class of 1946 started the tradition with a propeller from a small red plane, given to the school from surplus World War II materials. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 54

The 2019 Outstanding Senior Boy Award, presented by Donna Swenson, went to Kyle Perkins at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 54

EHS senior Nadia Sigler received the Chippewa Valley Technical College Scholarship from CVTC representative Aliesha Crowe Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 54

Lindsey Augustine received the Hiawatha Bank Scholarship at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 54

Ginny Huber presented the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services Scholarship to Cedric Kosnopfal at the 2019 EHS Senior Awards Night program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 54

Ellsworth Lions Club Scholarships were presented to (from left) Nadia Sigler, Cedric Kosnopfal and Kailey Brenner, by Lion Lisa Bench, on Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 54

Logan Benson was the recipient of the Rush River Trail Riders Snowmobile Club Scholarship, presented at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 54

Mitchell Nelson was all smiles Sunday, May 19 when he received the UW-Stout Inspiring Student Scholarship at the EHS Senior Awards Night ceremony. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 54

Andrew Kiefer (far right) presented (from left) Lindsey Augustine, Tyler Hines and Hunter Donnelly with a 4-H/FFA Livestock Scholarship Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 54

Pete Stern presented Lauren Brand with the Compeer Financial Scholarship Sunday, May 19 at Ellsworth High School's Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 54

Scott Helmer presented the Judi Helmer Scholarship to Nadia Sigler at the EHS Senior Awards Night on Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 54

EHS senior Claire Straub was the recipient of the Amy Simon Tri-Sport Scholarship Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 23 / 54

Roslind Anderson (left) and Tyler Hines (center) received the 4-H Adult Advisors Scholarship from Andrew Kiefer at the EHS Awards Night Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 24 / 54

Kailey Brenner received the Ellsworth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship on Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night, presented by Donna Swenson. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 25 / 54

Tyler Hines received the Don Monett Wildlife Scholarship, presented by Keith Johnson, on Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 26 / 54

Grace Groh is the 2019 Ellsworth High School Valedictorian; Kyle Perkins is the 2019 EHS Salutatorian. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 27 / 54

Alyson Reuvers, the winner of the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club Scholarship, received a certificate from representative Keith Johnson at the May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 28 / 54

The following EHS students received Highest Honors at the EHS Senior Awards Night on Sunday, May 19: (front, from left) Jenica Giese, Emma Augustine, Bailey Baker, Paige Frion, Kailey Brenner, Matthew Williams; (back) Alyson Reuvers, Lucas Flom, Mackenzie Kummer, Grace Groh, Jonah Vogel and Kyle Perkins. Not pictured: Reed Oberg. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 29 / 54

EHS teacher Mary Rumpel presented the 2019 Outstanding Senior Math Award to Kyle Perkins at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 30 / 54

Tim Swanson presented the Jack & Janice Swanson Memorial Scholarship to the 2019 recipient, Lindsey Augustine, at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 31 / 54

Bailey Baker was the proud recipient of the River Falls Area Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship at the May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night ceremony. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 32 / 54

Cedric Kosnopfal received a scholarship from Marian University at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 33 / 54

Ellsworth Middle School Scholarship recipients Cedric Kosnopfal and Jenica Giese display their award letters Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 34 / 54

The Technical Excellence Scholarship was awarded to Coby Ekholm on Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 35 / 54

Sharlene Kreyes stands with the 2019 Sharon T. Hines Memorial Scholarship winners on Sunday, May 19. (Front, from left): Kreye, Kailey Brenner, Roslind Anderson; (back) Alyson Reuvers, Tyler Hines and Hunter Donnelly. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 36 / 54

Sue Dzubay (far right) presented the Margaret M. Gruber Memorial Scholarship to (from left) Katelyn Runyon, Kailey Brenner and Paige Frion Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 37 / 54

The 2019 Outstanding Senior Girl Award, presented by Phyllis Beastrom, went to Jenica Giese at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 38 / 54

Jenica Giese (second from left), the recipient of the Maggie Helen Brown Memorial Scholarship, is pictured with Olivia Grand (left), Heather Brown and Henry Brown at the EHS Senior Awards Night ceremony Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 39 / 54

Jerry Bristol (center) was on hand Sunday, May 19 to present the Ellsworth Masonic Lodge Scholarship to Kailey Brenner and Kyle Perkins at the EHS Senior Awards Night program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 40 / 54

EHS students receiving High Honors were (from left) Emily Ray, Tyler Hines and Taylor DeGross. The received their pins at the EHS Senior Awards Night on Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 41 / 54

EHS teacher Marcie Jahnke presented the 2019 Outstanding Senior Science Award to Alyson Reuvers at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 42 / 54

Karen Kornmann presented the Ellsworth High School Music Department Scholarship to Grace Groh (left) and Maggie Woletz (center) Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. SArah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 43 / 54

Kurt Buckner awarded Alyson Reuvers with the Laura Mihleis Memorial Scholarship on Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 44 / 54

Amanda Brenner presented Tyler Hines with the Countryside Cooperate Scholarship Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 45 / 54

The PEO Scholarship, presented by DOttie Bartels, went to EHS senior Emily Ray. She received her award letter at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 46 / 54

Cedric Kosnopfal (second from left) received the Nick Rhiel Memorial Scholarship Sunday, May 19, presented by (from left) Brandon Voelker, Brent Stockwell and Dominic Harris. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 47 / 54

The Beldenville Old Car Club Scholarship, presented by Ron Sager, went to Lucas Mallon on Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 48 / 54

EHS senior Paige Frion was the recipient of the Arthur L. Fischer Memorial Patriotism and the Healing Choices scholarships Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 49 / 54

Jasmine Place was the recipient of the Thora Tofte/Gustafson Memorial Scholarship. She is displaying her award letter at the Sunday, May 19 EHS Senior Awards Night program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 50 / 54

Joan Foley presented a certificate to Cedric Kosnopfal, winner of the St. Francis Scholarship, on Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 51 / 54

Kyle Perkins displays his award letter for the Red Wing Credit Union Scholarship Sunday, May 19 at the EHS Senior Awards Night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 52 / 54

Julie Frion presented Claire Straub (left) and Erik Lange with the Brenda Niedfeldt Memorial Scholarship, given by the Ellsworth Basketball Association, on Sunday, May 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 53 / 54