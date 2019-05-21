Ellsworth high school students awarded at end of 2018-2019 year
1 / 14
2 / 14
3 / 14
4 / 14
5 / 14
6 / 14
7 / 14
8 / 14
9 / 14
10 / 14
11 / 14
12 / 14
13 / 14
14 / 14
Ellsworth High School students were awarded for various extracurricular activities, roles and achievements for the 2018-2019 school year at a May 17 awards presentation.
Ellsworth High School staff presented the awards at 3 p.m. at the Ellsworth High School Cafetorium.
Juniors and seniors were awarded their Chippewa Valley Technical College enrollment certificate on May 20 during school. Photos were not taken.
A few of the awards include:
Perfect Attendance, Badger Girls/ Boys, Chippewa Valley Technical College credit, Advanced Placement History course completion, Mathematics Meet, Math League, Outstanding Mentor and Mentor Intern.