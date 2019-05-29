Kiwanis Student of the Week: Maddi Stites

"Miss Stites exemplifies the core values of PHS—responsibility, rigor, respect," said Fiege. "She is our valedictorian and has achieved that through rigorous course-load. Miss Stites is the very best of what we hope our students to be at PHS."

Parent(s): Brian Stites and Kristi Charles

Community service / employment: Volunteer at the Prescott Area Food Pantry, work at the Twisted Oak Coffee House, serve at United Teens Encounter Christ weekends.

Hobbies / interests: Leading Prescott Bible study, creating artwork, drawing, painting, etc., traveling, hiking and enjoying nature.

School activities: Played basketball in 10th and 11th grade, National Honors Society, Scrub Club, Pre-Med Club, honor roll, student council in 11th grade.

Future plans: Attend UW-Eau Claire to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish, to become either a labor and delivery nurse or an overseas nurse.