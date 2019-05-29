Kiwanis Student of the Week: Maddi Stites
The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for May 29 is Prescott High School senior Maddi Stites, who was nominated by Prescott High School Principal Josh Fiege.
"Miss Stites exemplifies the core values of PHS—responsibility, rigor, respect," said Fiege. "She is our valedictorian and has achieved that through rigorous course-load. Miss Stites is the very best of what we hope our students to be at PHS."
Parent(s): Brian Stites and Kristi Charles
Community service / employment: Volunteer at the Prescott Area Food Pantry, work at the Twisted Oak Coffee House, serve at United Teens Encounter Christ weekends.
Hobbies / interests: Leading Prescott Bible study, creating artwork, drawing, painting, etc., traveling, hiking and enjoying nature.
School activities: Played basketball in 10th and 11th grade, National Honors Society, Scrub Club, Pre-Med Club, honor roll, student council in 11th grade.
Future plans: Attend UW-Eau Claire to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish, to become either a labor and delivery nurse or an overseas nurse.