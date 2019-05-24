Spring Valley Middle-High School honors Class of 2019

The evening started with a dessert buffet, followed by scholarship and award presentations from various individuals, school and community organizations, local and regional businesses, and college tuition scholarship awards.

Kari Hybben, Junior Class President welcomed the guests with opening remarks. Middle-High School Principal Gretchen Cipriano acknowledged students entering the Armed Services, technical colleges, four-year universities and the workforce.

The Junior Class along with their advisors, Mrs. Kelsey Carr and Mrs. Rachel Traynor, hosted the event.

A staggering dollar amount of $217,000 was awarded among the 22 students who completed the local scholarship application packet and those applying for outside scholarships. Local and regional scholarship funds of just over $38,500 were disbursed. The balance of nearly $178,500 was awarded through Wisconsin state scholarships and college scholarship tuition awards.

Additionally, awards were presented to students involved in school organizations including FFA, forensics, vocal and instrumental music, student council, NHS, Cardinal Care and the school play.

Dylan Bosshart and Erin Stans were acknowledged as the WIAA and Dunn-St. Croix 2019 scholar-athletes. Student Council President Kenneth Fesenmaier was recognized for his participation at the school board level, representing the student body.

Outstanding students in each core academic and elective academic department

received awards:

• Mathematics - Dylan Bosshart

• Science - Lauren Peabody

• Social Studies - Ivy Kunde

• English - Savannah Mattison

• Phy Ed-Health - Shye Klatt

• Agriculture - Ben Anderson

• Business Ed - Rachel Hartung

• Art - Maria Reusch

• Technical Ed - Cole Pelzel

• World Language - Dylan Bosshart

Twelve students graduating with honors were recognized for their accomplishments: Valedictorians Dylan Bosshart and Madison Maier, Salutatorian Lauren Peabody and honors graduates Madison Jacobson, Savannah Mattison, Abigail Graham, Lauren Anderson, Maria Reusch, Jenna Wildner, Erin Stans, Kenneth Fesenmaier, Braeden L. Dumond. This group acknowledged outstanding educators, awarding medals of appreciation and handwritten cards.

Those teachers included Katie Manor, nominated by Lauren Anderson; Debbie Bowman, nominated by Abbey Graham; Carter Turner, nominated by Kenny Fesenmaier; Jeff Furrer, nominated by Maria Reusch; Ryan Kapping, nominated by Braeden DuMond; Tiffany Schultz, nominated by Savannah Mattison and Erin Stans; Kristin Larson, nominated by Madison Maier; Ned Hilleren, nominated by Dylan Bosshart and Lauren Peabody; Beth Keehr, nominated by Jenna Wildner; and Kelsey Carr, nominated by Madison Jacobson. The evening concluded with a thank you on behalf of the Class of 2019 by Class President, Braeden Dumond.

Through the generosity of hundreds of donors, the opportunities for the graduates of Spring Valley High School seem endless! On behalf of the Spring Valley School District students, staff and administration, our sincere appreciation to the individuals, organizations and businesses that help to fund the Spring Valley Scholarship Program each year.

We also want to acknowledge Mr. Brian Kirby, many years retired Guidance Counselor and Principal of Spring Valley High School, for his wisdom and forethought in establishing this worthwhile effort so many years ago!