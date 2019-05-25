Elmwood MS/HS graduates feel 'truly blessed'
The 2019 Elmwood High School graduates were honored at their commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24.
There were tears, laughs and well-wishes, and the night was summed up accurately by valedictorian Alyssa Peterson who recited an original poem at the conclusion of her commencement speech.
"Don't look back in anger, or ahead in fear; instead, look around and take in what you see right here," Peterson said. "This place, these people, that contributed to your success. To have grown up in Elmwood, we are truly blessed."
The Middle School graduates were also recognized for their advancement to the ninth grade on Friday night.