    Elmwood MS/HS graduates feel 'truly blessed'

    By Katie Davidson Today at 12:22 a.m.
    There were tears, laughs and well wishes at the Elmood High School 2019 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24. Graduate Bronson Huebner and his mother are pictured. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 7
    Elmwood Superintendent Glenn Webb recognized the parents of 2019 graduates at Elmwood's commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 7
    Tylor LaCroix (pictured) and the rest of the 2019 Elmwood Middle School graduates received their middle school diplomas at Elmwood's graduation ceremony on Friday, May 24. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 7
    Elmwood High School's 2019 salutatorian Alexia Waltz told the eighth-grade graduates to be remembered for being kind. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 7
    Elmwood Middle School/High School Principal Chris Segerstrom was Elmwood's 2019 commencement speaker. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 7
    Elmwood's 2019 valedictorian Alyssa Peterson recited an original poem in the closing of her commencement speech on Friday, May 24. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 7
    Elmwood High School 2019 graduate Jordan Brunner and the rest of his classmates received their high school diplomas on Friday, May 24. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 7

    The 2019 Elmwood High School graduates were honored at their commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24.

    There were tears, laughs and well-wishes, and the night was summed up accurately by valedictorian Alyssa Peterson who recited an original poem at the conclusion of her commencement speech.

    "Don't look back in anger, or ahead in fear; instead, look around and take in what you see right here," Peterson said. "This place, these people, that contributed to your success. To have grown up in Elmwood, we are truly blessed."

    The Middle School graduates were also recognized for their advancement to the ninth grade on Friday night.

